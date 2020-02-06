The off season is over, it’s time to go racing

DAYTONA BEACH, FL — Now that the big game is over it is time for racing. The NASCAR season kicks off this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, it is also time to bring back the Busch Clash.

The annual start to the season begins with a non-points battle between the drivers that won pole positions last season. The “Busch Clash” began as a way to market the new beer brand Busch Beer in 1979. The Clash was also seen as a way to expand activities related to the Daytona 500.

In 1998 the event was renamed the Bud Shootout and the format of the race was changed to consist a shootout qualifier, open to all drivers, with the winner moving on to the Bud Shootout.

In 2001 it was renamed again to the “Budweiser Shootout.” The format changed again to a 70-lap race that required a minimum of a green flag, two tire, pit stop.

Over the years the format for the race has changed 14 times, from different segments of varying laps, varying pit stops and rest periods.

In 2020 Busch Beer will return as the title sponsor for the first time since 1997. The format this year includes no gimmicks, just 75 laps of speed, skill and amazing driver talent.

Here are the drivers entered in the 2020 Busch Clash:

1) #1-Kurt Busch

2) #2-Brad Keselowski

3) #3-Austin Dillon

4) #4-Kevin Harvick

5) #6-Ryan Newman

6) #9-Chase Elliott

7) #10-Aric Almirola

8) #11-Denny Hamlin

9) #12-Ryan Blaney

10) #14-Clint Bowyer

11) #18-Kyle Busch

12) #19-Martin Truex, Jr.

13) #20-Erik Jones

14) #22-Joey Logano

15) #24-William Byron

16) #42-Kyle Larson

17) #48-Jimmie Johnson

18) #88-Alex Bowman

All the 2020 racing action gets underway Sunday afternoon from Daytona International Speedway.