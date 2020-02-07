Chiefs-themed marquee signs gone from Union Station, popping up in Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Popular Chiefs-themed signs made out of giant marquee letters are gone from Union Station just two days after the Parade of Champions, but fans can still get pictures with the installation elsewhere.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, fans can go to Oak Park Mall to see and take pictures with the signs, according to a statement from the mall.

“The entire KC metro area is bursting with pride for our team champions. We are happy to support our community by welcoming the public to capture memories at Oak Park Mall through February 16,” Emily Young, Marketing Director for Oak Park Mall, said.

Union Station had the signs, first reading "Chiefs Kingdom," up since early January, before the Divisional playoff game against the Texans. Since then, they've had several different installations as the Chiefs worked their way to winning the Super Bowl. However, officials had to take the signs down the Thursday after the parade because the station needed to use the space for other commitments, according to the statement.

The signs are created by Alpha-Lit KC, a company that specializes in marquee lettering for events.

The installations will be available to the public during normal mall hours. They'll remain until 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 16.