V-Day revenge? Name a bug after an ex, feed it to a zoo animal

SAN ANTONIO — Need a way to get revenge (sort of) on an ex? The San Antonio Zoo has an option for you.

The “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day offers people the chance to name a cockroach after someone with whom, perhaps, they didn’t end on good terms.

If naming a cockroach after someone isn’t enough, staff will feed it to one of the zoo’s many hungry birds and reptiles, and you can watch. Maybe it’ll heal some of those old wounds, and you can be proud of yourself for handling it like an adult.

If you’re on the opposite side and love the one you’re with, the zoo has that taken care of, too.

You and your valentine can eat dinner next to the hippos (seriously) at the Wild at Heart Valentine’s Dinner.

The El Paso Zoo held a similarly buggy Valentine’s Day event last year. The zoo let people name cockroaches and then released them into a meerkat habitat. The meerkats took care of the rest.