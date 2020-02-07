Interactive Fairy Tale Village set to open this weekend at KC’s Crown Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A new exhibit featuring your favorite fairy tale characters is set to open this weekend at Kansas City's Crown Center.

Fairy Tale Village opens Saturday, Feb. 8 for a 12-week tenancy at the Crown Center Showplace on the first level of the Crown Center Shops.

"Fairy Tale Village is an interactive children’s exhibit for families to come and explore their classic fairy tales and nursery rhymes that they’ve all grown up reading in books," said Russell Taylor, the retail marketing manager at Crown Center.

The exhibit lets children explore all of their classic fairy tales, like "The Three Little Pigs," "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" and "Jack and the Beanstalk."

Since no fairy tale is complete without fairy princesses, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Elsa from "Frozen" all make an appearance.

"Inside the 'Goldilocks and the Three Bears' there’s a big chair for Poppa, a medium chair for Momma and and the little baby chair. You can sit in each one of those and then sample the different types of porridge the kids had and find granny hiding inside her house from the big bad wolf. There’s a pole you can climb like the 'Jack and the Beanstalk,'" Taylor said.

The exhibit opens Saturday at 10 a.m. You can find more information here.