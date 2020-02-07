Job fair at MCC Penn Valley to showcase opportunities in budding medical marijuana industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A lot of jobs are coming to Missouri this summer, and medical marijuana businesses are trying to hire before sales start in a few months. There is a career fair and expo at Metropolitan Community College's Penn Valley campus on Saturday.

Registration for the Missouri Cannabis Career Fair and Expo is set for 9 a.m., with the job fair beginning at 11 a.m.

Given this industry is new in Missouri, there is a lot to learn, but the timeline leading to sales is moving fairly quickly.

In December and January - around 1,500 medical marijuana businesses were granted licenses in the state. Now, they'll need to staff around 4,000 jobs. Filling jobs is goal number one of Saturday's event, the secondary goal is providing information.

There are a number of laws and regulations that businesses and prospective employees must follow, and this convention will also help provide guidelines and information to those wanting to get into the industry.

The industry is estimated to generate half of a billion dollars. Click here for registration information.