Metro residents with special needs dance the night away at annual ‘Night to Shine’ prom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of metro residents with special needs were treated to an unforgettable evening Friday.

Tim Tebow's Night to Shine brought people with special needs from near and far together to enjoy prom at Union Station.

"We have hair and makeup for our ladies and shoe shine for the guys," said Tammy Beeghley, who co-chairs Night to Shine KC.

The event hosts anyone 14 years and older. It was founded by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his foundation.

"I mean, we all thrive on knowing that we’re loved for and cared for, so to be told that over and over in one night is just life-changing for them," Beeghley said.

This year, Night to Shine was held in all 50 states and 34 countries. You can learn more and donate here.