After record-breaking 2019, spring flooding concerns rising along Missouri River again

Posted 9:54 pm, February 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:11PM, February 7, 2020
Data pix.

It's been wet in the Plains, upper Plains and upper Midwest for the last couple of years.

The late winter/spring/summer floods last year were record-breaking in some cases and devastating to many farmers locally and in the central USA. There's still corn that hasn't been harvested yet in North Dakota from last year.

The reasons for the flooding were connected to a unique set of circumstances that developed last year.

This year there's no guarantee that all the ingredients will again come together to create devastating floods, but there are some ingredients already starting to come together as FOX4's Joe Lauria explain in the video above.

