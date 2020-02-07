× Unity Plaza on KC’s Plaza offering free wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Valentine’s Day is one week away. A local church will celebrate by offering free weddings all day.

This will be the 20th year that Unity Temple on the Country Club Plaza has offered free weddings, vow renewals and holy unions.

A minister, chapel, recorded music and nuptials are all provided free of charge. For weddings, you need to bring a Missouri marriage license and come dressed for the ceremony.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You have to pre-register for a time slot by Feb. 12 on their website though. You can find the registration information here.