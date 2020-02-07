× Usain Bolt says Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill has ‘no chance’ of becoming Olympic sprinter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just before the Super Bowl Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he thinks he’s fast enough to be an Olympic sprinter, and that he’s actually considering making a run at it.

But a real gold medalist thinks the Cheetah doesn’t have a shot at making it.

Usain Bolt of Jamaica told NBC Sports on Friday that Hill, often considered one of the fastest in the NFL, wouldn’t be close to keeping up with other Olympic sprinters.

“No, there’s no chance,” Bolt said. “A lot of people think it’s about one-off runs, but it’s rounds that really show who you are and the amount of work you do. So I think no, he wouldn’t make the team.”

Bolt said he had a better chance of making an NFL roster than Hill would have making an Olympic team. He’d particularly love to catch a few passes from Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Who knows if either scenario will ever happen, but it would be fun to see Hill or Bolt compete on a new stage.