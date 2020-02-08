Kansas City Mayor to focus on violent crime, potholes and more in his first State of the City address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mayor Quinton Lucas is poised to give his first State of the City address on Wednesday, February 12, and he is planning to preview his spending priorities, including for servicing violent crime in the city, the day before presenting the yearly budget to City Council.

Lucas took office halfway through the year in 2019. By the end of the year, there had been 151 homicides, a near-record high.

He said the problem in complicated. In order to reduce the number of homicides, he wants to find a holistic plan of attack, including better mental health services.

"You can have all the bells and whistles... but how do you think about [cities]? You think about them through the violent crime," Lucas said.

He spoke to the Mayor of Baltimore who said they had more than 300 deaths in their city last year. Lucas said he wants to make sure that never happens here. His multi-step plan includes hiring more police officers, increasing funding for social services and increasing funding for mental health care.

Lucas also plans to talk about other key issues of 2019, including Kansas City's rampant pothole problem.

"Everybody knows the problem. We've been talking about the problem for years and years," Lucas said. What I'm going to talk about on Wednesdays are concrete steps we're taking to make sure we address it better."

He also said he will address issues with the jail. Inmates have been getting shuffled around after the city's contract with the county expired.

Lucas said said he moved the address up a month earlier than normal to coincide with the city budget. The proposed budget will be delivered to the City Council on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The speech will be delivered at 6 p.m. the night before at Center High School.