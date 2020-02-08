Alex’s Forecast: Sunny Saturday; Wet Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure and sunny skies will dominate today as temperatures warm into the low 40s by the afternoon. It'll be a great one to get outside for a little while, and hopefully you can take advantage. By late tonight, clouds will move back as another quick-hitting low will bring some rain showers, and possibly an AM wintry mix to the northeast. Showers will continue throughout the morning, but will start to break down for the early afternoon. We're dry once again for the last few hours of the day.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

