Name a cockroach after your ex and watch an animal eat it on Valentine’s Day at San Antonio Zoo

Posted 4:52 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 04:51PM, February 9, 2020

Is the memory of your ex buggin’ you? The San Antonio Zoo has a solution…

For just $5, zoo staff will name a cockroach after your former lover and feed it to an animal at their “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day.

And if your ex-boo was an especially snakey one, pay $20 more to have them name a rat and feed it to a reptile instead.

The best part of the deal? You don’t have to be at the zoo to watch your ex-turned-pest get eaten up. The zoo plans to stream the feedings on Facebook Live.

You’ll even receive a certificate to share on social media. If you’re feeling brave enough, post it and tag that unlucky someone.

You have until February 13 at 5 p.m. (6 p.m. ET) to submit a name through the zoo’s website. Only first names will be displayed during the event.

