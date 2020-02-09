× Pleasant Hill man charged with shooting and killing wife

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill man is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting death of his wife Saturday.

The Cass County SHeriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 16000 block of S. State Route E.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a man outside the house and a woman, unresponsive in the basement of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 60-year-old Lorie A. Lankford, of Pleasant Hill.

On Sunday, prosecutor’s charged the victim’s husband, 56-year-old John Bradley Lankford with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

John Lankford is being held at the Cass County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.