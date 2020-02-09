Pleasant Hill man charged with shooting and killing wife

Posted 5:59 pm, February 9, 2020, by

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill man is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting death of his wife Saturday.

The Cass County SHeriff’s Office says deputies responded to a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 16000 block of S. State Route E.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a man outside the house and a woman, unresponsive in the basement of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 60-year-old Lorie A. Lankford, of Pleasant Hill.

On Sunday, prosecutor’s charged the victim’s husband, 56-year-old John Bradley Lankford with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

John Lankford is being held at the Cass County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.