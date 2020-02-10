× Backstreet Boys announce new tour with stops in St. Louis and Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Backstreet Boys are hitting the road once again.

While the five-member boy band won’t be making a stop in Kansas City, they will be stopping in Wichita and St. Louis.

The show in St. Louis will be Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

The show in Wichita will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Intrust Bank Arena.

The group announced the new DNA tour dates Monday. Click or tap here to see the full list.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 on LiveNation.com.