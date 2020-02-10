Global death toll for Wuhan coronavirus tops 1,000 people

WASHINGTON — The Wuhan coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people globally since the outbreak began, according to Chinese officials.

Sunday, the death toll had risen above 910, officially making it more deadly than the 2003 SARS epidemic.

The outbreak began in December, more than 40,000 people have been infected, most of them in China according to the World Health Organization.

A team of doctors and researchers from the World Health Organization left for China this week to assist with the outbreak, led by Bruce Aylward, who the organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described as a “veteran of past public health emergencies.”

Aylward led the WHO’s response to Ebola, as well as initiatives for immunization, communicable diseases control and polio eradication.

Even as the epicenter of the outbreak remains in Hubei, the province of which Wuhan is the capital and accounts for almost 30,000 of the total confirmed cases, the epidemic has spread worldwide, affecting more than two dozen countries.

The largest outbreak outside of mainland China is on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese city of Yokohama.

On Monday, an additional 65 cases were confirmed aboard, bringing the total number of cases on the ship to 135 — nearly doubling the previous total of 70 confirmed cases Sunday.

Japan has 160 total cases, including those aboard the cruise ship.

Beyond Japan, Singapore has reported 40 cases, Hong Kong has 38 infections and one death, Thailand has confirmed 32 cases, and South Korea 27.

So far, there have only been 12 confirmed cases in the United States, according to the CDC.