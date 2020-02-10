How to make a Minsky’s heart-shaped Kelceroni pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Our Heart Shape pizza starts with Minsky's signature sea salt and olive oil dough. Form a 22oz of our original dough into to a ball. (weight out 22 oz of our original dough and form into a ball)

2. Lightly dust the dough ball with flour and roll it out into a traditional size pizza.

3. With an oversized heart shape cookie cutter, cut the dough into a heart shape pizza and spread 2 oz of Minsky's robust tomato and basil sauce evenly on the pizza. Be careful not to get any on the crust!

4. Perfectly place our premium pepperoni and soppressata salami on top of the sauce.

5. Top with 100% real Wisconsin cheese and finish it with a generous layer of delicious cupping pepperonis!

6. Place in the oven preheated to 465 degrees and bake for 6 minutes.

7. Remove from the oven, allow to cool, cut and enjoy!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.