Northland couple shocked after road rage shooting on I-435, hoping to track down suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Northland family was headed to see relatives in Lee's Summit on Sunday when they say another driver shot at them.

They pulled into a gas station to find bullet holes embedded in their car, inches from where their two children had been sitting. Now they're hoping someone can help police find the shooter.

The stretch of southbound Interstate 435 toward Lee's Summit is a beaten path for Chelsea and Stephen. They often travel through the area to visit family.

"I saw a stopped car on the right side of the road. I thought it was a cop. I was going a little fast, so I slowed down a little bit," Stephen said.

But the couple didn't expect what happened next.

"Then I noticed the guy on the butt -- inches away from my bumper," Stephen said.

He said he moved over a lane, to let the other driver get by.

"He didn't like the amount of speed I was going, so he went around. Hit every single lane of traffic. Hit slow traffic on those lanes. You could tell he was getting frustrated. We were both noticing that," Stephen said.

Things only escalated further from there.

"He sticks his head out the window and starts yelling something, then I start going around him. Then she says he has a gun," Stephen said.

They spotted the gun waving out the window. The couple was worried for the safety of their two kids riding in back.

"We heard some impacts on my car. We tried to get out of there. He followed us for about a mile," Stephen said.

Somehow, they managed to lose him and pulled into a QuikTrip in Raytown, all while talking to 911 dispatchers.

"I was just overwhelmed. I was scared. I wanted to get out of there as fast as possible and check to make sure nobody was hurt," Chelsea said.

They started to hear their back tire hissing. It turns out a bullet had pierced it, and they spotted another bullet hole above the wheel well.

"I was hysterically crying. I didn't know what to think. I kept thinking he's going to find us," Chelsea said.

The family is rattled but incredibly thankful no one was hurt. Their 7-year-old daughter was seated just inches from where the bullets hit the car.

"I can understand road rage. I can't understand justifying any type of weapon in that situation, let alone gun, bat, whatever. It doesn't matter. We're just driving," Stephen said.

The couple sai d the shooter was driving a roughly 2008 dark grey or black Honda CRV. It had Missouri temp tags expiring Feb. 14. They believe the gun had a suppressor or extended magazine attached.

KCPD is investigating the incident and has referred the case to its assault squad. The department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward.