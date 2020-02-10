One man dead, another injured in shooting at apartment complex near 115th and Holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One person is dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near 115th and Holiday at an apartment complex.

Responding officers found one man dead outside on the ground. Then a witness told police there was a second victim in a different area of the complex. First responders took him to a nearby hospital.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting to call (816) 474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.