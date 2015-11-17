$50,000 Holiday Wish List – Winning List Contest rules

$50,000 Holiday Wish List – Winning List Contest





Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. The following CONTEST is OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE U.S. ONLY, WHO meet the eligibility requirements (as defined in the rules below). VOID ELSEWHERE AND WHEREVER PROHIBITED.

Contest Name: $50,000 Holiday ‘Wish List’ – (10) Item Winning List Contest (the “Contest”).

Promotion Period: Contest registration is scheduled to begin on or about 12:00pm CT on 11/19/2015 and end at 11:59pm CT 12/17/2015 or immediately following receipt of the first 10,000 eligible entries, whichever occurs first (the “Registration Period”). The order of the grand prize winning list of items is scheduled to be revealed on or about 12/18/2015, and will be compared to all eligible entries received through the end of the ‘Registration Period’. The contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.

Who May Enter: Contest is open to legal residents of Missouri and Kansas who live within the Kansas City DMA, are age 18 or older as of date of entry, and have a valid driver’s license. The following classes of persons are not eligible to enter:

Employees, officers, and directors of participating Sponsors (collectively “Sponsors”), WDAF-TV (“Station”),Tribune Broadcasting (the “Administrator”), Million Dollar Media, each of their respective franchisees, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, retailers, printers, advertising and promotion agencies, and any and all other companies associated with the design or execution of this promotion (collectively “Released Parties”) and the members of the immediate families or households of any of the above, whether or not related. “Immediate family members” includes, for purposes of this promotion, parents (including in-laws), grandparents, siblings (including step-siblings), children (including step-children), grand children (including step grand children) and each of their respective spouses. Individuals who do not have access to an internet connection in order to visit the contest website, or a valid email address to register.

How to Enter: Be one of the first (10,000) eligible contestants to participate in the contest by visiting www.fox4kc.com during the “Registration Period” and click the “$50,000 Holiday Wish List” contest entry button to connect to the contest registration page. Each entrant must fully complete the registration page with all required information including his/her name, complete address (including city, state and zip), valid email address, birth date, and phone number(s) (including area code(s)) – then create and submit their guess of the winning list of 10 holiday gifts, by placing each of the provided (10) holiday gifts in any order of their choice ranked from 1 to 10 on the official online entry form, then click submit. Each item should be used a maximum of one time in creating the list in order from 1 to 10 on the entry form.

After having read and agreed to these Official Rules, click the submit button to submit your on-line entry. Maximum of one entry per person or per valid email address during the entire Registration Period. Submitting more than one entry per person will invalidate all entries by that contestant. All on-line entries must be fully complete for all required information. Eligible on-line entries must be one of the first 10,000 entries received, and must be submitted and received by 11:59pm CT on 12/17/2015. All other entries are ineligible to participate or win any prize.

Any available opt-in opportunities are not required to enter the Contest, and checking the opt-in boxes will not improve your chances of winning. By participating and submitting an entry, contestant agrees that sponsors and participating parties are authorized to contact entrant via email, mail, phone or any other form of media to make contestant aware of information pertinent to the contest, and to distribute information regarding the Sponsor(s) featured products, special events or promotional offers, or purchase incentives. Contestants may opt-out of any further email communication at any time by simply replying REMOVE to any email message, or following the provided opt-out instructions.

Any on-line entry submitted with an invalid email address will be disqualified. Incomplete or illegible entries will be disqualified. Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, misdirected, illegible, incomplete, invalid, unintelligible, damaged, or for entries submitted in a manner that is not expressly allowed under these rules, or for any entry not submitted or received or lost due to any technical error or failure, human or programming error, unauthorized human intervention, inaccurate capture or mis-entry of any required information, or the failure to capture any such information or effects of hackers or failure of any electronic equipment, computer transmissions and/or network connections; all of which will be disqualified.

Each participant must submit an entry on his/her own behalf. Any entry submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s email address or name will be disqualified and ineligible to claim any prize. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than the stated number of entries allowed by using same, multiple/different email addresses, identities, or any other methods void that participant’s entries and that participant may be disqualified. No mechanically reproduced or automated entries permitted. Use of any automated system to participate is prohibited and will result in disqualification and all such entries will be deemed void.

In the event of a dispute as to any on-line registration, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address used to register will be deemed to be the registrant and he/she must be eligible according to these Official Rules. The “authorized account holder” is the natural person assigned an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. All entries received become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned.

Grand Prize Contest: Prior to the grand prize event date, the featured list of (10) holiday gifts will be randomly arranged in a predetermined grand prize winning order from 1 to 10 by an independent promotions company (Million Dollar Media, LLC), and placed in a sealed security envelope. The sealed security envelope containing the grand prize winning wish list order will be provided to the Sponsor prior to the start of the contest. Each item will be used a maximum of one time to create the winning list.

At the conclusion of the contest registration period on or about 12/18/2015, or immediately following termination of the contest registration, Sponsor shall submit each eligible entry received to the promotions company for comparison to the grand prize winning list. A representative of the promotions company shall compare each eligible 10-item list submitted and received from each eligible contestant to the actual predetermined grand prize winning 10-item list, to determine if any contestant has correctly guessed the winning list in exact order (1 – 10). In the event a winning list has been submitted, the contestants(s) who submitted the winning list will be immediately notified, and will eligible to claim the grand prize, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. If no contestant has submitted the items in the winning order, then the grand prize will not be awarded.

Bonus Prize Contest – Closest Guess: If there is not a grand prize winning entry submitted, then the eligible contestant who has submitted a wish list entry that is closest to the predetermined grand prize winning list will be declared the ‘Bonus Prize Winner’. In the event of any grand prize winner(s), the bonus prize will not be awarded. The bonus prize winner will be determined by identifying the contestant who has submitted the most items in the correct winning order, starting with the first item. As soon as a contestant has an item in the wrong order, their entry will be considered disqualified – regardless if any additional items are in the correct position later in their wish list. In the event of a tie between any eligible contestants (i.e. two or more contestants have arranged the same number of items in the correct order starting with the first item), then a random drawing will be held among tied contestants to determine the bonus prize winner.

Prize Awards & Delivery:

Grand Prize: In the event an eligible contestant has submitted a list of the 10 holiday gifts that exactly matches the predetermined grand prize winning list in exact order from 1 to 10, that contestant will be eligible to claim the grand prize subject to approval and verification of compliance with these official rules. The grand prize is: a $5,000 credit to each of the (4) four participating sponsors that may be used for any available product, project or services that is available or provided by each of the participating sponsors and $30,000 cash. Maximum retail value of grand prize award not to exceed $50,000.

Participating sponsor locations in the Kansas City, MO metro area where credits may be used include:

Amini’s, 10595 Metcalf Overland Park, KS 66212

Noble House Jewelers, Ltd., 11620 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210

Haake Cosmetic Family Dental, Overland Park- 4601 W 109th Street, Suite #222 Overland Park, KS 66211

Price Chopper, mypricechopper.com

Grand prize, if awarded, will be awarded as $5000 credits at each participating Sponsor location(s) and has no cash value, and may not be exchanged or redeemed for any other prize and $30,000 cash to use for other use. All credits must be used within 12-months from date of prize award or any full or partial remaining credit value will be forfeit. Credits may be used in partial increments. Any unused portion of any credit with a participating Sponsor will not be refunded as Cash, and unused balances will expire after the 12-month period. If the purchase of any product or service from a participating Sponsor exceeds the maximum retail value of the available credit or prize award, then winner shall be responsible for the difference in the cost at time of prize delivery or acceptance.

A maximum (1) grand prize will be awarded. In the event of more than (1) eligible grand prize winning entry, then the cash value of the grand prize available credit will be evenly distributed among all eligible winning finalists. In the event that no finalist successfully completes the grand prize winning requirements, then the grand prize will not be awarded .

Bonus Prize – Maximum of (1) bonus prize award: In the event there is no grand prize winning entry, the eligible contestant who submitted the guess determined to be closest to the winning list, by the contest administrator will be awarded the bonus prize. In the event of any tie for the runner-up position, the tie breaking procedure outlined above will be used to determine a maximum of one (1) bonus prize award winner. The bonus prize is: $250 gift card to each of the participating sponsors. Each $250 gift card will expire after the 12-month period. Price Chopper Gift Card: After 12 months of non-use, an administrative fee of $2.00 per month will begin to be deducted from the remaining balance of the card. Card may be used at all KC metro area Price Chopper locations.

Bonus prize award has no cash value, and may not be exchanged or redeemed for any other prize. Prize winner(s) must accept delivery of prize from sponsor, or as otherwise instructed by sponsor. All other costs related to prize delivery and acceptance is the responsibility of winner including but not limited to federal, state and local taxes. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at sponsor’s sole discretion or as provided herein. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if an advertised prize becomes unavailable.

Grand prize winner, if any, will be required to complete and return a W-9 form, affidavit of eligibility, and liability/publicity release, and present a valid driver’s license and social security card before prize will be awarded. Winners of prizes greater than $600.00 will be issued a 1099 form from Million Dollar Media reflecting the value of the prize and are responsible for paying all income taxes on prize. Failure to collect or properly claim any prize in accordance with these rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, contestant will not receive any other prize substitution or compensation. Total maximum value of grand prize: $50,000

Additional Rules & Restrictions: By participating in this Contest, entrants agree to abide by and be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final in all matters relating to this Contest. In the event an entrant wins a prize, and is later found to be in violation of these rules he/she will be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse Sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such violation is discovered after winner has used the prize. Participation in Contest constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its designees to use entrants’ names, cities and states of residence and/or likenesses for purposes of advertising and trade in any and all media now or hereafter known worldwide on perpetuity without limitation or further compensation, notification or permission, unless prohibited by law. False, fraudulent or deceptive entries or acts shall render entrants ineligible for any prize.

By participating, entrants agree to hold all Released Parties harmless from any claims, losses, actions, or damages of any kind, whether actual, incidental or consequential, for injury (including but not limited to death), damages, losses or expenses arising out of or relating to entrant’s participation in this Contest, or the acceptance, possession or use/misuse of any prize, or participation in prize-related activities (including but not limited to travel or activity related thereto), and to assume all liability thereof.

Released Parties shall not be liable to winner or any other person for failure to supply the prize or any part thereof by reason of any acts of God, any actions, regulations, orders, or requests by any governmental entity, equipment failure, terrorist acts, war, fire, unusually severe weather, embargo, labor dispute or strike, labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, or any other cause beyond Released Parties’ sole control.

Participants are restricted to use of ordinary and typical computer equipment, mobile phone equipment, Internet access and cellular networks. Sponsor disclaims all liability for the inability of a participant to complete or continue an entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, acts beyond the Sponsor’s control, or otherwise. The Sponsor disclaims any liability for received entries due to technical difficulties or transmission errors. The Sponsor disclaims all liability for any delays, mis-delivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Released Parties are not responsible for mechanical, technical, electronic, communications, telephone, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions or failures of any kind, including: failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed transmission of online entries, traffic congestion on telephone lines, the Internet or at any website or lost or unavailable network connections which may limit an online entrant’s ability to participate in the Contest, and any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer or mobile phone related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for any other errors of any kind, whether computer, technical, typographical, printing, human or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Contest, including, without limitations, errors which may occur in connection with the printing or advertising of this Contest, administration or execution of the Contest, the cancellation of the game, the processing of entries or in the announcement of the prizes or prize winners. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of the contest website.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, modify or terminate the Contest if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy or threaten the integrity of this portion of the Promotion, in the opinion of the Sponsor/Administrator, or if a computer virus, bug, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper conduct of the Contest as determined by Sponsor/Administrator, in their sole discretion. In the event of early termination of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right to determine any eligible prize winners from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the time/date of such termination.

If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any event associated with this contest or the prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, Sponsor reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

IN CASE OF DISPUTES: By participating, each entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and any judicial proceeding shall take place in a federal or state court within the State of New Jersey; (2) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages, and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New Jersey, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of New Jersey or any other jurisdiction), that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New Jersey.

Odds: The odds of winning the grand prize by correctly arranging the 10 items in the winning ordered ranked from 1 to 10 are: 1:3,628,800.

Winners List: For a copy of these Official Rules or for a list of prize winner(s), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: $50,000 Holiday Wish List Contest, c/o Fox 4, 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108. PLEASE SPECIFY which you are requesting, official rules or winner list. Requests must be received by 2/18/2016.

Contest Operator/Administrator: Fox 4, 3030 Summit, Kansas City, MO 64108.