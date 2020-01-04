WDAF-TV, virtual channel 4 (UHF digital channel 34), is a FOX-affiliated television station licensed to Kansas City, Missouri, United States and serving the Kansas City metropolitan area. The station is owned by Nexstar Media Group. WDAF-TV’s studios and transmitter are located on Summit Street in the Signal Hill section of Kansas City, Missouri.

On cable, the station is available on Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity and Consolidated Communications channel 6, and Google Fiber and AT&T U-verse Channel 4.

There is a high definition feed provided on Spectrum digital channel 1206, Xfinity channel 805, Consolidated channel 640 and U-verse channel 1004.

FOX4KC/WDAF-TV also serves as an alternate FOX affiliate for the St. Joseph TV market (which borders the Kansas City Designated Market Area to the north), as the station’s transmitter produces a city-grade signal that reaches St. Joseph and rural areas in the market’s central and southern counties.