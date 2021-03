KANSAS CITY, Mo. & TOPEKA, Kan. — In this episode of Ask the Experts, FOX4 speaks with Craig Gordinier, the Regional VP|Financial Advisor at Jones Advisory Group, to discuss your taxes.

We talk about things like:

– Donor-Advised Funds – charitable investment account

– Opportunity Zones – real estate ventures

– Net Unrealized Appreciation – Do you own your own companies stock?

Get your financial questions answered by Craig Gordinier from Jones Advisory Group.