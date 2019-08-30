Ask the Experts: Caring for heel pain & plantar faciitis with Dr. Thomas F. Bembynista

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & OVERLAND PARK, Ks. –In this edition of ask the experts Fox 4 News is talking with dr. Thomas bembynista about caring for foot pain especially heel pain and plantar fasciitis

Heel pain and plantar fasciitis is a common problem. It’s normal to have heel pain in the morning. When the first occurs stretching and wearing shoes and using over-the-counter arch supports can beneficial to help get rid of the problem. If after 60 days the pain has not resolved we can consider treatment which is highly successful 98% of the time with the use of low-grade steroid injections from the side of the heel to reduce inflammation with a cold spray and use custom-made Orthotics.

Symptoms of heel pain and plantar fasciitis are generally pain when waking up and getting out of bed along with after sitting for a. Of time or driving. These symptoms can improve as the day progresses what can reoccur as the foot gets tired. These problems can improve with simple stretching and wearing shoes that support the arch. For more information visit our website (www.kcfootcare.com)

