Ask The Experts: Could this be your Non-Surgical Answer for your Chronic Back Pain?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & SHAWNEE, Kan. — In this episode of Ask the Experts, FOX4 speaks with Dr. Blaine Kingsbury from Prarie Star Functional Health Center about Chronic Back Pain.

Today, you don’t have to live with that pain anymore. Thanks to the concerted efforts of a team of top physicians and medical engineers, Spinal Decompression was developed to effectively treat lower back pain and sciatica resulting from herniated or deteriorated discs. Spinal Decompression not only significantly reduces back pain in many patients but also enables the majority of patients to return to more active lifestyles.

Visit kcpainrelief.com for more info.