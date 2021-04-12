Ask the Experts: Navigating COVID Regulations & Protocols in Senior Living

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & LENEXA, Ks. — In this edition of Ask the Experts, FOX4 is talking about how to navigate the ever-changing regulations and protocols in the senior living community with Executive Director | Courtney O’Connor and Marketing Director | Judy Baxter, of Westchester Village in Lenexa.

They talk about:

  • A variety of options for you to visit your loved ones
  • How they individualize care
  • Why you shouldn’t put off assisted/senior living if it is truly needed
  • And the residents typical day

