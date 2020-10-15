Ask The Experts: Political Uncertainty and the Markets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & TOPEKA, Ks. — In this episode of Ask the Experts, FOX4 welcomes back Craig Gordinier, the Regional VP|Financial Advisor at Jones Advisory Group, to talk about your finances during an election year.

They cover a variety of financial topics, including:

What the markets say about who will win the election.

Does an election really bring extreme volatility to the markets?

Ways to build a foundation to protect your assets.

We dive into these topics and more with Craig Gordinier from Jones Advisory Group.