(Motor Authority) — Performance driving schools are a great way to hone your driving skills, whether it be for improving times at the racetrack or safety out on the road. Attendees typically receive in-class and on-track training from professional drivers, and Ford for years has had one of the most varied offerings via its Ford Performance Racing School program.

The program is now expanding to include a specific course for owners of the Mustang Dark Horse, a track-focused but street-legal version of the redesigned seventh-generation Mustang.

Called the Dark Horse Track Attack, the course will be run at Charlotte Motor Speedway and will be available for booking starting next January.

Each attendee will be treated to a full day of classroom and on-track instruction that will include skid pad and autocross sessions, as well as lead-follow lapping. There will also be hot laps where an instructor demonstrates just what the Mustang Dark Horse can really do when left unbridled.

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Charlotte Motor Speedway, July 2023

Ford said there will be roughly one instructor for every three attendees, meaning everyone should have a chance for one-on-one time.

Ford calls the Mustang Dark Horse its most track-focused Mustang powered by a 5.0-liter V-8. It packs a total 500 hp and combines this with a track-tuned chassis that includes magnetic dampers, Brembo brakes, and Pirelli P Zero tires. It starts at just over $60,000.

Owners of the EcoBoost and GT Mustangs don’t have to miss out on all of the run as Ford will offer driving experiences for those models as well. These will also take place at North Carolina’s Charlotte Motor Speedway and offer similar instruction to the Dark Horse program. But instead of a complete course, EcoBoost and GT owners will be able to choose specific areas of focus, including drift instruction, track driving, line-lock burnout classes, and more.