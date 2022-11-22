Even exotic supercars are occasionally subject to recalls. Lamborghini just issued one for every 2022 Countach LPI 800-4 delivered in the U.S. so far. The recall affects nine cars.

The new Countach is being recalled because of rear glass panels that may detach from the car, according to the NHTSA. Lamborghini blames a supplier error, saying in a recall report that the supplier didn’t correctly bond the glass panels to the engine covers of affected cars.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

The incorrectly-bonded panels could detach from the car while driving, creating a potential road hazard, Lamborghini noted in the report. The automaker first became aware of this problem in October after receiving a report from a dealership in Qatar about a problem with one of the four glass panels on the Countach’s engine cover. Lamborghini isn’t aware of any issues with cars in other markets, however.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the glass free of charge. Lamborghini plans to begin mailing letters to owners notifying them of the recall by Jan. 13, 2023.

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4

Unveiled during 2021 Monterey Car Week, the Countach LPI 800-4 was built to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Countach’s debut. Its styling is a modern interpretation of the iconic wedge-shaped original Countach, but the LPI 800-4 is based on the outgoing Lamborghini Aventador, and features a hybrid powertrain producing 803 hp.

While it’s just one of several Aventador-based special editions to launch ahead of that model’s replacement, and isn’t any quicker from 0-62 mph than the non-hybrid Aventador Ultimae coupe, the Countach LPI 800-4 had no trouble finding buyers. The entire 112-unit production run reportedly sold out shortly after the car’s reveal despite a price tag estimated to be well within the seven-figure range. Lamborghini began delivering cars earlier this year.

