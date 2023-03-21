Swedish electric performance marque Polestar has revealed a follow-up to its 2 BST Edition 270 launched last summer.

The newest special is the 2 BST Edition 230, which combines the performance of the previous car with new design details.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO, said the special editions enable the automaker to explore new design details like colors, graphics, and materials in “faster and more creative ways.”

Unique to the 2 BST Edition 230 is the exterior color, known as Green Nebula (a black exterior with a matte black body stripe is offered as an alternative). Inside, the car features MicroSuede on the seats and steering wheel grips, a material that’s partially made using recycled Nubuck leather.

2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 230

The performance upgrades of the 2 BST Edition 230 are the same as those of the 2 BST Edition 270, meaning a bump from 408 to 476 hp. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system is teamed with a sport-tuned chassis featuring Brembo brakes, 21-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires, Öhlins adjustable dampers, and a 1-inch-lower ride height.

Polestar will build a total 230 examples for sale in Europe and North America only. Deliveries start in the third quarter of 2023 and Polestar hasn’t said how many are earmarked for the U.S. Polestar also hasn’t mentioned pricing, but the 2 BST Edition 270 started at about $75,000.

The arrival of the 2 BST Edition 230 marks the end of the 2023 model year for Polestar’s compact hatchback. A 2024 Polestar 2 has already been revealed with a round of updates, including some styling tweaks and more power and range.

