The Volkswagen Golf GTI is losing its manual transmission after the 2024 model year, so VW is giving the stick shift a sendoff.

Every manual-transmission 2024 GTI will be a GTI 380 edition, with special design features and added standard equipment. The “380” name is a reference to the Mk VIII Golf’s internal codename, as well as the GTI 337 special edition sold in 2002, which got its name from the internal code for the Mk I Golf.

Available in combination with the existing S, SE, and Autobahn trim levels, the GTI 380 includes standard adaptive dampers and 19-inch gloss black wheels from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition, wrapped with summer performance tires. A gloss black roof and mirror caps contrast the traditional red GTI exterior trim.

2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380

The GTI 380 gets an exclusive color—Graphite Gray Metallic—but is also available in any of the standard 2024 GTI colors. Those include Deep Black Pearl, Atlantic Blue Metallic, Kings Red Metallic, Reflex Silver Metallic, Moonstone Gray, and Opal White Pearl.

Inside, the GTI 380 retains the signature golf ball shift knob for the 6-speed manual. It also gets honeycomb trim, with plaid cloth seats for the S and SE grades. Leather upholstery is optional on the SE and standard on the Autobahn.

The GTI’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 is unchanged, producing the same 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque as before.

2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI 380

The 2024 Volkswagen GTI 380 goes on sale this fall. Pricing starts at $33,635 for the GTI 380 S, while the GTI 380 SE and GTI 380 Autobahn start at $38,435 and $41,775, respectively (all prices include a mandatory $1,150 destination charge). Unlike the recent GTI 40th Anniversary Edition, the GTI 380 won’t have its production capped at a certain number of units. But given generally low take rates for manual transmissions, it could still be quite rare.

While the manual transmission is no more, the GTI will continue with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for the time being. The Golf R also loses its manual transmission after 2024, although VW hasn’t announced a special edition of that model.

