BMW’s current 4-Series range will undergo its mid-cycle update next year, and as part of the update the high-performance M4 variant will spawn a CS grade.

The new M4 CS was confirmed by BMW M chief Franciscus van Meel in an interview with Autocar published on Wednesday.

He also confirmed that an updated M3 as well as the new M5 and M5 Touring will arrive next year. Our own spy shots show that BMW is also likely planning an M3 CS Touring for launch next year.

The new M4 CS will help bridge the gap between the current M4 Competition and bonkers M4 CSL, and will most likely be a limited-edition offering, just like the M3 CS that arrived earlier this year, as well as the previous-generation M4 CS from last decade.

2024 BMW M3 CS

Expect the mechanicals of the M4 CS to also be a match with the M3 CS, meaning 543 hp from the familiar 3.0-liter turbo-6, as well as unique tuning of the chassis, and a series of weight-saving mods. One of those mods is likely to be the addition of a titanium muffler.

All-wheel drive will likely be standard.

BMW hasn’t outlined what changes it plans for the mid-cycle update of the 4-Series range. While camouflaged prototypes suggest there will be mild styling tweaks, there will likely also be updated technology inside and possibly more power or improved efficiency for the powertrains.

