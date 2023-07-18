The Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars are on their way out after 2023, and they’re taking their gas engines along with them, including the line of Hemi V-8s, Hellcat included.

If you’ve been dreaming of ordering one and haven’t pulled the trigger yet, there’s still some time, but not a lot.

Dodge on Monday announced that it is directing dealers to submit final orders for the 2023 Challenger and Charger by the end of July.

Production of the two cars will cease by the end of this year, after which the plant in Brampton, Canada, where they are built will undergo a major upgrade to prepare it for electric vehicles. The upgrade is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Dodge Charger Daytona Concept

Dodge hasn’t announced the end of the Challenger and Charger; just the end of the vehicles in their current form. You can count on successors being offered, though these will be EVs. Dodge has already previewed an electric muscle car due in 2024 with its Charger Daytona concept.

To mark the end of the current cars, and their gas engines, Dodge has rolled out a series of seven special editions known as the Last Call cars. The series is topped by the wild Challenger SRT Demon 170 which cranks out 1,025 hp when running on E85 fuel, and can sprint to 60 mph from rest in just 1.66 seconds on a prepped surface.

The build slot for the final Challenger SRT Demon 170 sold last month for $700,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger and 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger

For those that miss out on one of the Last Call cars, all 2023 Challenger and Charger models feature special goodies signifying them as the last of their kind. While this varies from model to model, all come with a commemorative plaque under the hood bearing the scripts “Last Call,” “Designed in Auburn Hills,” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

To help with securing one of the final cars, Dodge has the Dodge Horsepower Locator on the website www.DodgeGarage.com. The web function shows inventory of the remaining Challengers and Chargers allocated to dealerships, from the entry-level SXT to a special edition model. It also allows users to contact the dealership to place an order.

“For enthusiasts looking to order a Dodge Challenger or Charger, especially a high-horsepower model, such as the Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat or a special edition model, it’s truly the last call,” Tim Kuniskis, Dodge’s CEO, said in a statement. “As we transition to an exciting, electrified muscle car future, we’re marking the end of an unforgettable era for Dodge, and time is running out for those who want to own a piece of it.”

Related Articles