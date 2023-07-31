Ford announced a recall of the 2021-2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck for an unexpected engagement of the electric parking brake while driving, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The recall encompasses 870,701 trucks with a single exhaust system. Redesigned in 2021, most of this generation’s F-150 models have a single exhaust system from the factory, with dual pipes limited to special appearance packages and performance models such as the Tremor and Raptor.

The issue arises from bad wiring on the electric parking brake. Over time, the rear axle wiring harness bundle can rub against the rear axle housing, causing the tape and circuit insulation to degrade and expose the wiring. If this happens, the electric parking brake can be activated while driving, causing an apparent loss of power as well as an unintended braking event. This increases the risk of a crash.

Ford says drivers may be alerted to the problem via a parking brake warning light and message in the instrument cluster. Ford acknowledged 918 warranty claims in North America, with 299 instances of unintended activation and 19 instances of the parking brake activating while driving. No known injuries or crashes were reported by Ford.

Owners will be notified by mail by Sept. 15, and will be asked to have their F-150s inspected by a Ford or Lincoln service center. If there’s damage, the wiring harness will be replaced. If there’s no apparent damage, Ford will add some tape and a tie strap to the harness. There will be no charge to owners. Reimbursement will be provided for owners who have already had the repairs down, and that reimbursement period will be open for a year, ending on Sept. 11, 2024.

This is the 16th recall for the 2021 F-150. Other notable issues include a problem with the windshield wipers and a potential fractured driveshaft. A refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 is planned to debut at the Detroit auto show in mid-September.

For more info, contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or visit Ford’s recall site here.

Related Articles