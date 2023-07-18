The redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang isn’t even in showrooms yet but Texas tuner Hennessey Performance already has an upgrade for the track-focused Mustang Dark Horse variant that boosts output to 850 hp.

The new Mustang is slated to arrive at dealer lots later this summer, and much of the mechanical bits are shared with the outgoing car, including the 5.0-liter V-8 that’s found in the GT and Dark Horse variants.

Hennessey already has a lot of experience with this engine, having tuned it for the F-150 and previous generation Mustang. The 850-hp upgrade, known as the H850, is the most ambitious yet, though.

The engine already delivers a healthy 500 hp in stock form, but to really get things sizzling Hennessey slaps on a supercharger. This is joined by a high-flow intake, upgraded fuel injectors, and a new fuel pump. Hennessey also adds its own engine management software to make sure everything runs smoothly. The result is a 70% boost in horsepower. Buyers can choose between the Mustang’s 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

2024 Hennessey H850 Mustang Dark Horse

Hennessey doesn’t call it a day at that point, however. Hennessey’s H850 upgrade also includes an aerodynamic package consisting of a front splitter, side skirts, and a rear spoiler all made from carbon fiber. A set of forged wheels complete the list of performance modifications.

To up the style of the vehicle, there are embroidered head restraints with a “Hennessey” script. The same script and Hennessey’s H logo can also be found on the exterior. Hennessey’s Heritage style graphics package, shown here, can also be added.

Hennessey hasn’t provided any performance estimates for its H850 Mustang Dark Horse. The company also hasn’t listed pricing information.

Those details should be released closer to the start of production in late 2023.

