BMW has issued a recall on multiple vehicles due to an issue with the cars’ variable camshaft timing systems, which could result in an engine stalling.

The recall affects the 1-Series coupe, 1-Series convertible, 3-Series, and 3-Series convertible from the 2010-2012 model years, as well as the 3-Series Sports Wagon, 3-Series coupe, 5-Series, X3 xDrive28i, X3 xDrive30i, X5 xDrive30i, and Z4 sDrive30i from the 2010-2011 model years.

In total there are 155,627 vehicles in the U.S. which may be affected by the recall, according to a recall notice published by the NHTSA on Oct. 20.

The issue is due to the aluminum bolts that secure the housing for the variable camshaft timing system used on the engines, known as VANOS. According to the recall notice, the bolts could loosen over time and possibly break.

The remedy requires dealers to replace the four bolts of the VANOS system, a service that will be performed free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on Dec. 12, but anyone looking for further information can contact BMW at 1-800-525-7417or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 and reference recall campaign number 23V707000.

