Porsche used the backdrop of this year’s Rennsport Reunion at Laguna Seca to debut its ultimate 911 track car, the new 911 GT3 R Rennsport.

The car is a limited edition based on Porsche’s 911 GT3 R race car, with just 77 destined to be built and each carrying a price tag of $1,046,000. Because it didn’t have any racing regulations to meet, the car is one of the most track-capable 911s ever built. Porsche unveiled a similar creation, the modern 935, at the previous Rennsport Reunion held in 2018.

Although based on the 911 GT3 R, the design team, led by Grant Larson and Thorsten Klein, who are responsible for low-volume car projects at Porsche, gave the car a little more width. Only the hood and roof remain from the GT3 R.

Key details include the new design for the intakes up front, the camera system that has replaced the conventional side mirrors, and the rear wing whose design is inspired by the famous 935/77 fielded by Brumos Racing.

There’s also no missing the bespoke 18-inch center-lock wheels from BBS. They come wrapped in bespoke Michelin tires with a special compound that improves warm-up and drivability compared to rival tires, according to Porsche. Housed within the wheels are powerful AP aluminum monobloc racing brakes that use pads lined with titanium backing plates, a feature that helps save approximately 2.2 pounds of unsprung mass.

Power comes from a 4.2-liter flat-6, just like in the GT3 R. However, without any regulations to follow, the engineers were able to boost power to a peak 611 hp, up from the GT3 R’s maximum 557 hp. The engine revs to 9,400 rpm and features specially designed pistons and camshafts.

The sound the car makes is also reminiscent of the sound of the former 911 RSR race cars, according to Porsche. However, the sound will depend on what exhaust system is equipped. There are three, two of which feature catalytic converters and mufflers to reduce the volume for circuits with nose restrictions.

The chassis is largely the same as in the GT3 R and comes with five-way adjustable dampers from KW. Further adjustments to the suspension can be made using shims, which Porsche said allows for fine adjustments to be made without the need for lengthy measurements of the suspension. Drive goes to the rear wheels via a 6-speed sequential transmission with revised gearing compared to the GT3 R, including a sixth gear that enables the top speed to come in 12 mph higher than it does with the shorter FIA-mandated gear ratio of the GT3 R.

Inside, unique details include screens to display information from the side cameras, special graphics in the central display, and a limited-edition number on the instrument panel. Porsche has also included an ambient lighting package that matches the color-adjustable main headlights.

For the exterior, buyers will be able to chose from seven standard colors plus three special designs inspired by racing liveries. One of these is known as Flacht Design, which features a red and white color scheme inspired by the colors traditionally used by Porsche Motorsport. The name comes from the Flacht area of Weissach, where Porsche’s motorsport department is located.

