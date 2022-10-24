Mercedes-Benz Maybach last week opened what it refers to as an “Atelier” in Shanghai, China.

It’s the latest in a series of Maybach brand stores, but unlike the existing stores, which focus on fashion and in some cases saddles for horseback riding, the Atelier, a French word meaning “an artist’s studio,” makes it possible to purchase a Maybach vehicle. An expert is on hand to guide the customer through the ordering and personalization processes.

A Maybach vehicle is also present in the Atelier, though the customer is also able to get a sense of all that Maybach has to offer via digital installations, including a configuration with 3D and haptic elements, the automaker said.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach Atelier in Shanghai

For customers with extra-deep pockets, the store will allow buyers to add options from Mercedes’ Manufaktur personalization department. The Maybach currently present at the Atelier is a special edition built by Manufaktur, the 2023 Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh.

Maybach said it plans to add more locations for the Atelier concept through 2030, though the automaker hasn’t said where.

The roll-out of the Atelier is part of Mercedes’ strategy to grow the Maybach range in coming years, while adding more personalization options and special-edition models. Two more Maybachs are in the works, based on the SL sports car and EQS SUV full-size electric SUV.

