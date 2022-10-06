(Our Auto Expert) – I’m Mike Caudill with Nik Miles from Our Auto Expert. We only bring you vehicles that are truly worth your time and features you actually care about.

That’s right, and the best part about the Wagoneer Grand Wagoneer it has luxury, and it has Pomp and Circumstance. Although every inch of leather, lighting, metal and wood has been meticulously finished in both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, it is the very thoughtful amenities that put the finishing touches to this American masterpiece.

When equipped with a front passenger display, the relaxed mode is available while the vehicle is parked it offers occupants an immersive experience by combining dramatic multi-screen visuals with ambient lighting across the entire cockpit. There are five displays to choose from, but these two are holding hands in front of a fire.

British luxury cars may have a champagne cooler. The Grand Wagoneer actually has a cooler between the front two seats to keep all your beverages nice and cool on that road trip. And although it might not seem like a big deal for many sitting in that third row, it is the ability to get out easily on your own.

Sometimes when you’re out on a road trip, you don’t quite know what’s happening behind you, in the back of the vehicle. Now with the famous fam cam, you can look at the screen and see what your kids are doing in the back. Yes, those knees can now be virtually slapped. One thing striking to me with the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer is even with the air-conditioning running, the engine running and the rear air conditioning running. It’s still relatively quiet inside this vehicle, so you can take note that if you want to drive in comfort and quiet, you will get it.

And when your backside is just a little too hot, you can fix it with a backside cooler.

