Big 12 Basketball Tournament

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship tournament is back in town from March 13-16, and FOX 4 has the info you need to keep ahead of all the action.

For the fifth year, the Sprint Center will host the men’s tournament and Kansas City’s P&L District will be packed with basketball fans!

Kansas City welcomes the two new Big 12 teams– TCU and West Virginia– and their fans…

FOX 4 and fox4kc.com are Working for You with complete coverage of the Big 12 tournament, including ticket information, downloadable brackets and things to do in the area.

Click on the images below to find the information you seek about the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament!



Check back for the College Basketball Basketball Bracket contest! Get your bracket here!