Good luck stereotyping the 10 companies on KC Inno’s inaugural Startups to Watch list.

But the group does share some important similarities.

These 10 startups have identified real market needs. They’ve honed their approaches through incubators, pitch contests and formal presentations. They’ve made believers of early investors. They’ve taken solid steps to turn ideas into products that either are out in front of potential customers or at least in the advanced testing stage.

Finally, these startups all appear positioned to make huge advances in 2022 — whether through final clinical trials or product launches, by working toward big funding rounds or to add employees.

Needless to say, they are worth keeping an eye on.

CryptoSlam

Overland Park-based CryptoSlam kicked off the year with a $9 million seed round filled with big-name players such as serial investor Mark Cuban and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. The round added strategic investors who can open doors to new partnerships and other opportunities, CEO and founder Randy Wasinger said.

CryptoSlam, founded in December 2018, provides transparency in the nonfungible token industry (NFT), aggregating data from blockchains and NFT collections. Its website attracts thousands of daily users with data on NFT performance and history. Forbes, TechCrunch, Reuters and other media outlets have cited the startup’s data.

In 2022, CryptoSlam plans to significantly increase the number of NFTs it tracks and enhance its analytics and discovery tools.

“We’ll be rapidly scaling up our team to support the accelerating demands of organizing NFT data across all blockchains,” Wasinger said. “Although our mandate is to organize and provide discovery for the Web3 industry (a World Wide Web evolution based on blockchain technology), our product itself has been entirely Web1 so far. In 2022, look for us to parlay our strong brand, solid user base and growing data set with innovative offerings that push the boundaries of what’s possible with Web3.”