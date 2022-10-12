Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.

Ten businesses recently opened, and more are coming soon.

Like other shopping centers nationwide, the Plaza has lost some of its big-name luxury tenants, such as Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Brighton Collectibles. The three retailers adopted a new strategy that reduces the number of full-priced stores and instead focuses on their discounted, outlet presences.

New tenants that opened recently:

Lovesac: a furniture company with a patented modular furniture system called “Sactionals,” which comes with combinable seats and sides. The modular system allows users to create furniture that can evolve with their lifestyle.

Chiefs Fit: a state-of-the-art fitness center with Kansas City Chiefs-branded equipment.

The Normal Brand: an apparel company that celebrates the Midwest lifestyle and aims to “make normal clothes much better.”