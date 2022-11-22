KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Before purchasing that toy on the top of your child’s Christmas list, you may consider reviewing World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc.’s nominees for the 10 worst toys of 2022.

W.A.T.C.H. is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about dangerous toys. From choking hazards to chemical-related injuries, W.A.T.C.H. has been monitoring the safety of children’s toys for 50 years in “the hopes of bringing about change and reducing injuries to children,” according to a press release.

Consumer advocates Joan E. Siff, president of W.A.T.C.H., and James A. Swartz, director., emphasized potential safety hazards recently identified on toy store shelves and online, some of which include:

Coin cell batteries with the potential for ingestion and chemical burn injuries

Toy weaponry with the potential for blunt force impact injuries

Plush toys that could lead to infant suffocation

“Shockingly, classic toy dangers, such as small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances, rigid materials, and inaccurate warnings and labels, continue to reappear in new generations of toys putting children at risk,” according to the press release.

A 2014 study published in SAGE Journals found that one child is treated in a U.S. emergency room every three minutes for a toy-related injury and children of different ages face different hazards from toys.

W.A.T.C.H. released a list of toys on Wednesday that appear to contain one or several safety hazards, including:

The majority of the products on the list display warning or caution signs on the tags or packaging, which address hazardous concerns, but others do not.

W.A.T.C.H. offers practical tips for identifying hazards so parents and caregivers can learn how to avoid potentially harmful toys, such as:

Thoroughly inspect a toy and its packaging for safety red flags before giving it to a child

Become familiar with recent injuries and toy recalls

Advocacy and awareness about dangerous toys that are sold in retail stores and online

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.