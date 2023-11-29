Holiday shoppers at the Country Club Plaza will discover that a mix of new tenants has opened this year, from apparel brands to a family-friendly escape room.

The Kansas City shopping district ended 2022 with an 83.3% occupancy rate for 965,000 square feet of gross leasable space, according to an annual report from co-owner The Macerich Co. The company has not yet released the occupancy rate for 2023.

The future of the Plaza is in flux, with co-owners Macerich and Taubman Centers defaulting in May on $295.2 million in outstanding acquisition financing.

Sources indicated in early October that the joint-venture ownership was looking to sell the iconic property, with the top contender being the Dallas area’s HP Village Partners LP, which owns Highland Park Village shopping center.

Here are some of the new tenants that opened in 2023:

Hokibar: a local restaurant that offers sushi, build-your-own poke bowls and other entrées

Rowan: a woman-founded ear-piercing studio that uses licensed nurses and features hypoallergenic jewelry

The Escape Game: A Nashville-based family-friendly escape room with multiroom sets and story-driven challenges

Puttery: an Instagram-worthy upscale mini-golf concept that also sells food and drinks, including beer, wine and signature cocktails

