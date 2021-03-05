11-story apartment high-rise proposed for River Market at 3rd and Oak

Looking south from Oak and 3rd, you can see the site of the proposed high-rise, now an empty lot. Picture by Travis Meier

This panoramic view of Oak and 3rd shows Cold Storage Lofts on the left, the proposed site in the middle and Strange Days Brewing Co. on the right. Picture by Travis Meier.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The River Market could be the home to yet another large apartment building, this time an 11-story apartment high-rise with around 235 apartments at the southeast corner of Oak Street and 3rd Street.

Tentatively dubbed Defeo, the $45 million tower proposal includes nine stories of construction atop a two-story concrete parking podium. The apartments will be a mixture of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, ranging from 600 to 2,000 square feet, Jake Gifford, vice president of development for Maxus Properties Inc., said.

“Through the use of strategically sized roof decks and stair-stepped apartments, the building will meld into the fabric of the neighborhood rather than dominating its surroundings,” he said.

Maxus representatives hope to meet with the city’s development assistance team later in March, according to a Wednesday filing in the city’s development database.