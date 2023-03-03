With a combined revenue of $635 million and the addition of 576 jobs, 13 Kansas City-area companies appear on “Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest’s” rankings for the fastest growing private companies in the Midwest.

Nine companies have made the cut in previous years, including both Lenexa-based Hardbody Supplements LLC, which reported 22,379% growth, and Hardbody Coaching LLC, which reported 21,396% growth. Hardbody Supplements came in at No. 1 overall in the Midwest, followed by Hardbody Coaching at No. 2.

Local companies appearing on the list include:

No. 1: Hardbody Supplements LLC (Lenexa) — 22,379% two-year revenue growth rate

No. 2: Hardbody Coaching LLC (Lenexa) — 21,396%

No. 39: Conexon LLC (Kansas City) — 403%

No. 44: Sethmar Transportation (Overland Park) — 363%

No. 47: The Futures Group LLC (Kansas City) — 338%

No. 52: NorthPoint Logistics (Kansas City) — 305%

See the full list in the Kansas City Business Journal.