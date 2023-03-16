Fifteen Kansas City-area organizations made the cut for Forbes‘s annual ranking of “America’s Best Midsize Employers,” including three nonprofit or public-sector employers that ranked among the top 100.

The magazine’s list is based on a survey of about 45,000 workers at companies and institutions with 1,000 to 5,000 U.S.-based employees. The final ranking includes 500 employers that received the most recommendations.

Here’s a look at the 15 locally based employers that made the cut, including four public companies:

No. 12: Olathe Public Schools (Olathe)

No. 55: GEHA (Lee’s Summit)

No. 62: Blue Valley School District (Overland Park)

No. 130: HNTB Corp. (Kansas City)

No. 148: North Kansas City Hospital (North Kansas City)

No. 225: Netsmart (Overland Park)

No. 240: University Health (Kansas City)

No. 284: SelectQuote Inc. (Overland Park)

No. 292: Commerce Bancshares Inc. (Kansas City)

No. 297: JE Dunn Construction (Kansas City)

No. 303: UMB Bank (Kansas City)

No. 320: Apple Bus Co. (Cleveland, Missouri)

No. 408: Johnson County government (Olathe)

No. 475: Cosentino’s Food Stores (Prairie Village)

No. 487: Hostess Brands Inc. (Lenexa)

Read more in the Kansas City Business Journal.