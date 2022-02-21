Momentum is beginning to snowball for a long-ignored city-owned block in the 18th & Vine Jazz District after City Council friction over what would be built and by whom.

With a development agreement signed Feb. 10, members of 18th & Vine LLC and the city will collaborate to hone a $23 million proposal near the American Jazz and Negro Leagues Baseball museums, as well as identify sources to make up an $8.8 million financing shortfall.

This is as far as the 2.5-acre block northwest of 19th and Vine streets has advanced toward redevelopment with four requests-for-proposals over about two decades, said Kelvin Simmons, a former Kansas City councilman and state economic development director, whose 1900 Vine Street LLC is part of the project team.

“Most people can’t imagine that, so when I say it’s a long time coming, it’s not just us,” Simmons said. “This is a long time coming for the last two-plus decades.”

In October 2020, the City Council chose 18th & Vine LLC — which includes St. Louis-based McCormack Baron Salazar Inc. and Kansas City-based Taliaferro & Browne Inc., in addition to Simmons’ entity — through an RFP that kicked off the preceding June.

At that time, 18th & Vine LLC conceptualized 54 residential units and 33,640 square feet of commercial retail in four buildings, plus 28 new parking spaces above an existing 35, for 63 total spaces. The developer is required to preserve and incorporate historic facades from existing structures, such as the House of Hits building at 1511-13 E. 18th St., which in March suffered a collapse.