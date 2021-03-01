2 Kansas City metro Kohl’s stores part of first Sephora concept launch

Rendering of Sephora section inside of a Kohl’s, courtesy of Kohl’s.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of Kansas City-area Kohl’s stores will be among the first to offer a new Sephora store-within-a-store.

Kohl’s locations in SummitWoods Crossing in Lee’s Summit and Metro North in Kansas City are in a group of 200 to showcase the beauty products as part of a new push, USA Today reports.

Kohl’s announced the new concept in December.

The collaboration between Wisconsin-based Kohl’s and Sephora, the world’s largest specialty beauty retailer, will feature a “fully-immersive, premium beauty destination” located in a 2,500-square-foot space at the front of stores, according to the announcement.

“This is not a pop-up collaboration, but an investment our brand partners can rely on for the long-term,” Jean-André Rougeot, president and CEO of Sephora Americas, said.

The Kohl’s has 10 stores in the Kansas City metro area.