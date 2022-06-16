OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Yelp recently released their list for best ice cream in every state for the year, and two local ice cream shops made the cut.

The best ice cream in the entire states of Kansas and Missouri are both in the Kansas City Metro, according to Yelp.

The Golden Scoop — Overland Park, KS

Cookies and Creamery — Kansas City, MO

All ice cream shops were ranked by numerous factors including total volume and customer reviews. Both of these businesses have a five-star rating on Yelp.

With the rising heat index in the 100s this week, it’s the perfect time to stop into one of these shops for National Ice Cream Day on Friday!

