KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be a little more difficult for Amtrak passengers to catch a train in Kansas City next week.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take over Union Station, with the opening night being held Thursday, April 29.

Streets are already closed around the Kansas City landmark as crews work to build structures for the Draft.

Beginning April 26, Amtrak passengers will not have access to Union Station. The restrictions will be in place through April 30.

Temporary Passenger Access Point and Shuttles

Amtrak passengers who need to be picked up or dropped off at Union Station need to go to the temporary passenger area on West 25th Street between Jefferson Street and West Pennway Street.

A map of the location is available on Amtrak’s website.

A shuttle service will be provided to and from Union Station. No parking is available at Union Station during the NFL Draft. Passengers who do not take the shuttle will have a 15-minute walk to the train platforms.

Shuttles will run the following daily schedules:

5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Ride-share services will also be required to drop off and pick up fares from the location on West 25th Street.

Allow Extra Time

All Amtrak passengers are warned to allow extra time to get to the train platforms. There will be a lot of additional traffic and pedestrians in the area.

Amtrak suggest allowing in the area at least two hours prior to a train’s departure. Trains will not wait for passengers who arrive late.