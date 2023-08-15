A rendering of Cascade Hotel on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza (Photo via Capital Management)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second property in a $105 million two-hotel development is set to open this fall on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza.

Developers announced Cascade Hotel Kansas City will open in October at 4600 Wornall Road.

The 10-story, 177-room hotel is part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, a collection of independent boutique hotels. It will feature retail and restaurant space, a rooftop bar overlooking the Plaza, and a spa, among other amenities.

Local food hall brand Strang Chef Collectives announced it will open a third location inside Cascade Hotel, featuring four chef-driven concepts.

Sister property Aloft Hotel opened at the beginning of the year after about 2 years of construction. The two buildings are connected and will share several amenities, including the Strang food hall.

“Our goal was to create an inspiring and reinvigorating location for our guests and locals alike. Our guests can indulge in a variety of activities, including taking advantage of the Country Club Plaza, creating unforgettable memories along the way,” Cascade general manager Russell Archuleta said in a release.